Watsco Inc. (WSO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Watsco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $368.78, down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $374.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518606 shares were traded. WSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $379.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $366.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 4,000 shares for $332.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,330,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSO now has a Market Capitalization of 14.34B and an Enterprise Value of 14.74B. As of this moment, Watsco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSO has reached a high of $383.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $228.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 349.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 299.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSO traded 379.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 346.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.17M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.24% stake in the company. Shares short for WSO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.36% and a Short% of Float of 15.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.05, WSO has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 58.80% for WSO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.21 and a low estimate of $4.67, while EPS last year was $4.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.24, with high estimates of $4.84 and low estimates of $3.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.64 and $13.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.29. EPS for the following year is $14.68, with 14 analysts recommending between $15.9 and $13.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Watsco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.06B and the low estimate is $7.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.