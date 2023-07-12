What shareholders can do to beat the market with CareDx Inc (CDNA) stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed the day trading at $10.34 up 6.49% from the previous closing price of $9.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810772 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares for $8.48 per share. The transaction valued at 23,901 led to the insider holds 498,055 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 14,268 shares of CDNA for $125,016 on Jun 28. The insider now owns 500,873 shares after completing the transaction at $8.76 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Maag Peter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,432 shares for $8.72 each. As a result, the insider received 21,216 and left with 313,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 556.22M and an Enterprise Value of 308.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDNA traded about 891.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDNA traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 6.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.84% and a Short% of Float of 14.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $64.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.47M to a low estimate of $43.69M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.63M, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.81M, a decrease of -22.10% less than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.79M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.08M and the low estimate is $225.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.