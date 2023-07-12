Yellow Corporation (YELL) Rise 45.15% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.32

The price of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed at $1.32 in the last session, up 45.15% from day before closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14207557 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELL now has a Market Capitalization of 68.62M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6374.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YELL traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.