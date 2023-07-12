Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Records -2.20% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) was $8.01 for the day, down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $8.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630804 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 3,350,000 shares for $8.12 per share. The transaction valued at 27,202,000 led to the insider holds 13,437,473 shares of the business.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares of ZYME for $1,600,000 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 10,087,473 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Klompas Neil A, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 2,977 shares for $7.83 each. As a result, the insider received 23,298 and left with 17,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 514.01M and an Enterprise Value of 200.56M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

ZYME traded an average of 645.88K shares per day over the past three months and 489.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 5.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 127.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.5M, an increase of 88.90% less than the figure of $127.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -83.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.