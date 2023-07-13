8 analysts offer recommendations for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) stock

The price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) closed at $22.28 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $22.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352556 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 48,303 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 800,526 led to the insider holds 19,899 shares of the business.

Childress Earl sold 9,251 shares of OII for $161,874 on Mar 30. The SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. now owns 79,391 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Beachy Karen H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $17.58 each. As a result, the insider received 167,011 and left with 30,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $22.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OII traded on average about 746.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $601.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $617M to a low estimate of $593M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.03M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.7M, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.