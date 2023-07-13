A correction may be in store for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) closed the day trading at $73.83 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $73.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2114129 shares were traded. SYY stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Talton Sheila sold 2,469 shares for $77.24 per share. The transaction valued at 190,696 led to the insider holds 11,877 shares of the business.

Bertrand Greg D sold 12,000 shares of SYY for $1,020,000 on Oct 28. The EVP now owns 40,931 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Hourican Kevin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,019 shares for $81.22 each. As a result, the insider received 6,093,043 and left with 303,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYY now has a Market Capitalization of 37.41B and an Enterprise Value of 48.36B. As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $88.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYY traded about 2.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYY traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 507.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 506.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 9.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

SYY’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 63.80% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from SPDR S&P 500 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $43.37, with high estimates of $298.03 and low estimates of $34.42.

