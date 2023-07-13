Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $106.85 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $107.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4844273 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares for $111.02 per share. The transaction valued at 5,551,193 led to the insider holds 6,825,316 shares of the business.

Wainer Andrea F sold 8,226 shares of ABT for $909,472 on May 02. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 70,427 shares after completing the transaction at $110.56 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, MANNING JOSEPH J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,339 shares for $100.70 each. As a result, the insider received 134,837 and left with 62,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 185.81B and an Enterprise Value of 193.17B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $115.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABT traded on average about 4.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.82M, compared to 13.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABT is 2.04, which was 1.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 57.90% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.62, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.93B to a low estimate of $9.52B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.26B, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.77B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.62B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.65B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.52B and the low estimate is $40.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.