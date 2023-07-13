Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Decline -5.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $75.00

The price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $75.00 in the last session, down -5.12% from day before closing price of $79.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2565154 shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 190.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $82.54 per share. The transaction valued at 412,700 led to the insider holds 73,811 shares of the business.

Howard Christopher L sold 12,214 shares of ACHC for $997,517 on Aug 08. The EVP, GC and Secretary now owns 149,147 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Duckworth David M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,821 shares for $80.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,162,577 and left with 99,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.90B and an Enterprise Value of 8.40B. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHC traded on average about 647.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.57M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.89M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $711.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.57M to a low estimate of $697.3M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $651.72M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $719.39M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $731.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.