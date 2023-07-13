Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) was $2.05 for the day, up 7.89% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927540 shares were traded. ADVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADVM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Rubinstein Linda M bought 100,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 145,490 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fischer Laurent sold 41,239 shares of ADVM for $32,232 on Mar 15. The CEO, President and Director now owns 692,141 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Soparkar Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,360 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider received 10,442 and left with 265,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADVM now has a Market Capitalization of 191.09M and an Enterprise Value of 124.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8732.

Shares Statistics:

ADVM traded an average of 451.73K shares per day over the past three months and 846.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.07M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.23.