Amedisys Inc. (AMED) expected to report EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) closed at $90.50 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $91.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287457 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amedisys Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares for $86.43 per share. The transaction valued at 510,628 led to the insider holds 4,164 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMED now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 3.39B. As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $131.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMED has traded an average of 714.37K shares per day and 561.93k over the past ten days. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 2.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $568.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $555.38M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $566.26M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.4M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $554.6M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.