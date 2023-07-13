Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Records 3.03% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) was $0.37 for the day, up 3.03% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0109 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080550 shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3824 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3470.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of USAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAS now has a Market Capitalization of 79.63M and an Enterprise Value of 91.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $0.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4985.

Shares Statistics:

USAS traded an average of 401.03K shares per day over the past three months and 502.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.55M. Insiders hold about 4.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.67% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.4M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.21M to a low estimate of $26.9M. As of the current estimate, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.95M, an estimated increase of 40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.47M, an increase of 61.00% over than the figure of $40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.02M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.12M and the low estimate is $125.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.