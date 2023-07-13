Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) was $32.29 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $32.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101799 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $36 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.72B and an Enterprise Value of 12.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.84.

Shares Statistics:

COLD traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.94% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, COLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $757M to a low estimate of $650M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $729.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $735.46M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $775M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $703M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.