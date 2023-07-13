AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Price Peaks at $7.00 During Trading

The price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) closed at $6.70 in the last session, down -3.18% from day before closing price of $6.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251033 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HKD traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.93M on May 14, 2023.