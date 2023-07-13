An average trading volume for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.51, down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1368792 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 23.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHC traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 363.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.29M, compared to 23.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $8.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.