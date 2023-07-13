An investigation into The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) closed at $62.24 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $61.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2255361 shares were traded. TD stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TD now has a Market Capitalization of 114.09B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $70.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TD has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 2.79M over the past ten days. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.88M with a Short Ratio of 15.88M, compared to 10.16M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TD is 2.82, from 3.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.47 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.72B to a low estimate of $9.08B. As of the current estimate, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.44B, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.44B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.7B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.77B and the low estimate is $37.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.