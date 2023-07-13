Analyst EPS estimates for The Cigna Group (CI) stock

After finishing at $281.74 in the prior trading day, The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) closed at $268.69, down -4.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2343629 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $278.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Neville Everett sold 466 shares for $277.61 per share. The transaction valued at 129,366 led to the insider holds 4,937 shares of the business.

ZARCONE DONNA F sold 757 shares of CI for $191,741 on May 01. The Director now owns 25,558 shares after completing the transaction at $253.29 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Neville Everett, who serves as the EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. of the company, sold 2,982 shares for $271.67 each. As a result, the insider received 810,120 and left with 5,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CI now has a Market Capitalization of 79.50B and an Enterprise Value of 104.10B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $340.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 295.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.02M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CI’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.59, compared to 4.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.43 and a low estimate of $5.54, while EPS last year was $6.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.95, with high estimates of $7.27 and low estimates of $6.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.03 and $21.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.7. EPS for the following year is $28.23, with 24 analysts recommending between $28.85 and $25.97.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $47.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.72B to a low estimate of $46.17B. As of the current estimate, The Cigna Group’s year-ago sales were $45.43B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.7B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.45B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.64B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.88B and the low estimate is $220.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.