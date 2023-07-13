Analyst EPS estimates for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) stock

After finishing at $4.91 in the prior trading day, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed at $4.94, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3062142 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9350.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 983,250 led to the insider holds 1,372,596 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 6.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNIT is 1.38, which has changed by -4,583.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3517.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.45M with a Short Ratio of 22.45M, compared to 20.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNIT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.06.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $290.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.9M to a low estimate of $288M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.98M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.5M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.