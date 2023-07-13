Analysts predict EPS of $0 for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)’s current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559610 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KODK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Katz Philippe D bought 3,000 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 13,770 led to the insider holds 155,496 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares of KODK for $65,850 on May 19. The Director now owns 74,575 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Katz Philippe D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 152,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 489.55M and an Enterprise Value of 834.55M. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KODK is 3.63, which has changed by 2,643.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 657.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.