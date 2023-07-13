Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

In the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.97 up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11224371 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Antara Capital LP sold 7,993,400 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 13,815,317 led to the insider holds 93,911,906 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 3,573,030 shares of APE for $6,395,362 on Jun 27. The 10% Owner now owns 101,905,306 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,371,887 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,245,678 and left with 105,478,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 13.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -150.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6624, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7200.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APE has traded an average of 10.67M shares per day and 12.29M over the past ten days. A total of 974.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 971.53M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.38M with a Short Ratio of 25.38M, compared to 28.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.