Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

In the latest session, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed at $168.61 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $169.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2644655 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dollar General Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $165 from $178 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when CALBERT MICHAEL M bought 6,000 shares for $155.44 per share. The transaction valued at 932,638 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

CALBERT MICHAEL M bought 2,500 shares of DG for $388,125 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 116,682 shares after completing the transaction at $155.25 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Owen Jeffery, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $157.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 236,792 and bolstered with 55,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.98B and an Enterprise Value of 54.66B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $261.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DG has traded an average of 2.97M shares per day and 2.36M over the past ten days. A total of 219.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 5.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DG is 2.36, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.67 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.07. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $9.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.04B to a low estimate of $9.82B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.43B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.84B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.83B and the low estimate is $41.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.