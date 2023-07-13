Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

In the latest session, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed at $32.65 down -5.09% from its previous closing price of $34.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860438 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.06B and an Enterprise Value of 9.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IEP is 0.79, which has changed by -3,589.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IEP has traded an average of 3.11M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IEP is 8.00, from 8.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.32.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.