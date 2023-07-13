Analyzing 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)’s quick and current ratios

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) closed the day trading at $59.54 up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $58.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970963 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares for $58.16 per share. The transaction valued at 116,328 led to the insider holds 891,005 shares of the business.

STUELPNAGEL JOHN R sold 10,000 shares of TXG for $548,894 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 333,736 shares after completing the transaction at $54.89 per share. On May 23, another insider, Saxonov Serge, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,602 shares for $55.06 each. As a result, the insider received 143,271 and left with 893,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $59.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXG traded about 906.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXG traded about 811.64k shares per day. A total of 115.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $139.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.01M to a low estimate of $136.4M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.61M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.76M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $594M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.91M and the low estimate is $702.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.