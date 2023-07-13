Analyzing Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $182.80, up 5.19% from its previous closing price of $173.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5109343 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $214 from $247 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 1,791 shares for $175.10 per share. The transaction valued at 313,609 led to the insider holds 82,644 shares of the business.

MORA RICHARD sold 1,500 shares of ENPH for $248,880 on May 26. The Director now owns 3,126 shares after completing the transaction at $165.92 per share. On May 02, another insider, Yang Mandy, who serves as the VP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $156.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 549,022 and bolstered with 99,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 25.05B and an Enterprise Value of 24.57B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENPH is 1.47, which has changed by -717.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENPH traded 3.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 6.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.38 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $723.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.89M to a low estimate of $635M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $530.2M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.57M, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $818.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.39M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.