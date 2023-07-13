Analyzing Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s quick and current ratios

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed the day trading at $11.78 down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $12.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165878 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares for $8.19 per share. The transaction valued at 24,582 led to the insider holds 120,698 shares of the business.

Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares of HA for $34,714 on Feb 02. The Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 83,189 shares after completing the transaction at $11.57 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Zwern Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,740 shares for $14.02 each. As a result, the insider received 108,536 and left with 52,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HA now has a Market Capitalization of 607.49M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $17.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HA traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HA traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 51.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 6.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.17% and a Short% of Float of 14.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.58. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $697.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $711.4M to a low estimate of $687.77M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $691.87M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $766.4M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.