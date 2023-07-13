Analyzing Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s quick and current ratios

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) closed the day trading at $3.41 down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2050192 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Johnson Ashley F. sold 1,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,250 led to the insider holds 905,174 shares of the business.

Johnson Ashley F. sold 500 shares of PL for $2,500 on Jun 07. The CFO & COO now owns 933,538 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Johnson Ashley F., who serves as the CFO & COO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $4.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,600 and left with 936,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 941.27M and an Enterprise Value of 591.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PL is 0.41, which has changed by -2,521.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5300.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PL traded about 2.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PL traded about 2.07M shares per day. A total of 272.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.85M, compared to 8.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $54.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.89M to a low estimate of $53.76M. As of the current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $48.45M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.26M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.4M and the low estimate is $274.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.