Analyzing UDR Inc. (UDR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, UDR Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.19, down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $43.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1908883 shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 808,784 led to the insider holds 984,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDR now has a Market Capitalization of 14.22B and an Enterprise Value of 20.03B. As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $50.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UDR traded 2.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.52% stake in the company. Shares short for UDR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 5.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, UDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 497.10% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $405.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.9M to a low estimate of $401M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $367.75M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $415.48M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $426.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.31M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.