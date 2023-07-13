Analyzing Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s quick and current ratios

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) closed the day trading at $169.18 down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $170.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541069 shares were traded. WM stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 269.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares for $151.11 per share. The transaction valued at 120,888 led to the insider holds 5,210 shares of the business.

Nagy Leslie K sold 60 shares of WM for $9,204 on Feb 21. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,010 shares after completing the transaction at $153.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Carrasco Rafael, who serves as the SVP Operations of the company, sold 55 shares for $153.80 each. As a result, the insider received 8,459 and left with 12,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WM now has a Market Capitalization of 68.83B and an Enterprise Value of 83.94B. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WM is 0.73, which has changed by 1,198.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WM traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WM traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 407.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

WM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.07 and $6.29.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $5.14B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.03B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.26B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.7B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.38B and the low estimate is $21.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.