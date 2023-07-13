Analyzing WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s quick and current ratios

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) closed the day trading at $68.45 down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $70.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535184 shares were traded. WNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. As of this moment, WNS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNS has reached a high of $94.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WNS traded about 361.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WNS traded about 354.19k shares per day. A total of 48.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.35M. Insiders hold about 1.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.49% stake in the company. Shares short for WNS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 542.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 384.41k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $304.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.7M to a low estimate of $296.78M. As of the current estimate, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s year-ago sales were $274.8M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.16M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.