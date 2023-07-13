Are Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares too expensive at this price?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) closed the day trading at $4.74 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $4.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822759 shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIT now has a Market Capitalization of 24.76B and an Enterprise Value of 22.00B. As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $5.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7269.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIT traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIT traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 5.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.21B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.32M with a Short Ratio of 12.32M, compared to 16.85M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

WIT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.78B. As of the current estimate, Wipro Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.79B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.71B and the low estimate is $11.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.