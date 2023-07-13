Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Records -0.67% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) was $214.89 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $216.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557193 shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AJG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $211.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares for $216.40 per share. The transaction valued at 216,400 led to the insider holds 46,538 shares of the business.

Cavaness Joel D sold 2,750 shares of AJG for $561,632 on Jun 08. The Vice President now owns 2,023 shares after completing the transaction at $204.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, CARY RICHARD C, who serves as the Controller, CAO of the company, sold 3,204 shares for $217.62 each. As a result, the insider received 697,254 and left with 37,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AJG now has a Market Capitalization of 46.04B and an Enterprise Value of 51.66B. As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $220.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 211.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.91.

Shares Statistics:

AJG traded an average of 900.96K shares per day over the past three months and 717.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 2.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.08, AJG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.14 and $8.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.78. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.38 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.47B and the low estimate is $10.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.