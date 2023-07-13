As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aon plc (AON) offers stability

After finishing at $339.22 in the prior trading day, Aon plc (NYSE: AON) closed at $335.83, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602012 shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $335.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $340.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Andersen Eric sold 7,500 shares for $335.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,516,662 led to the insider holds 144,164 shares of the business.

Davies Christa sold 20,528 shares of AON for $6,263,316 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 179,571 shares after completing the transaction at $305.11 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Davies Christa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,244 shares for $310.14 each. As a result, the insider received 15,893,054 and left with 199,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AON now has a Market Capitalization of 68.59B and an Enterprise Value of 72.47B. As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $347.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 326.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 308.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 835.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AON’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.24, compared to 2.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.8 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.35. EPS for the following year is $16.2, with 18 analysts recommending between $16.63 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.48B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.18B and the low estimate is $13.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.