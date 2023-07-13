Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Closes up 0.47% on Wednesday Trading

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed the day trading at $175.34 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $174.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638499 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.34.

For a better understanding of TEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,241 shares for $173.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,433,286 led to the insider holds 469,737 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,241 shares of TEAM for $1,433,283 on Jul 11. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 469,737 shares after completing the transaction at $173.92 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Salem Enrique T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $168.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,681,300 and left with 104,162 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 45.06B and an Enterprise Value of 44.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 77.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -151.32.

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.66.

Over the past 3-months, TEAM traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEAM traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 256.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

