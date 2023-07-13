Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Records 2.45% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) was $2.51 for the day, up 2.45% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722538 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4250.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 435.10M and an Enterprise Value of 119.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2899.

Shares Statistics:

AUTL traded an average of 710.82K shares per day over the past three months and 669.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 739.67k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Ault Alliance, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $7.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Basic Materials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.