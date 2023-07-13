BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Records 3.16% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) was $23.82 for the day, up 3.16% from the previous closing price of $23.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847474 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKU is 1.19, which has changed by -3,041.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $41.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.42.

Shares Statistics:

BKU traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 903.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.67M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 6.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, BKU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $253M to a low estimate of $239.73M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.87M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.38M, a decrease of -5.20% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $945.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $987.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $920.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.