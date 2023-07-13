Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Biogen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $277.62, down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $279.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052824 shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $277.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIIB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $350 from $270 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Singhal Priya sold 81 shares for $282.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,912 led to the insider holds 2,924 shares of the business.

Gregory Ginger sold 2,681 shares of BIIB for $804,300 on Apr 28. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 8,483 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Singhal Priya, who serves as the Head of Development of the company, sold 91 shares for $277.11 each. As a result, the insider received 25,217 and left with 2,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIIB now has a Market Capitalization of 40.18B and an Enterprise Value of 41.75B. As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $319.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $193.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 299.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 283.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIIB traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.17 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $5.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.07, with high estimates of $4.37 and low estimates of $3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.17 and $15.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.43. EPS for the following year is $16.58, with 28 analysts recommending between $19.96 and $12.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $2.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.37B, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.25B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.17B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.2B and the low estimate is $8.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.