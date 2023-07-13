BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $85.24, down -0.01% from its previous closing price of $85.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1332929 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 738.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares for $94.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,840,226 led to the insider holds 426,213 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares of BMRN for $2,845,397 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 426,213 shares after completing the transaction at $94.85 per share. On May 09, another insider, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $94.93 each. As a result, the insider received 2,847,973 and left with 426,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.00B and an Enterprise Value of 15.94B. As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 229.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 84.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMRN is 0.37, which has changed by -169.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMRN traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $600.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.94M to a low estimate of $566.3M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.8M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.63M, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.9M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.