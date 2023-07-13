Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed at $52.46 in the last session, up 0.02% from day before closing price of $52.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5498802 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 133.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Butcher Arthur C sold 6,697 shares for $53.80 per share. The transaction valued at 360,298 led to the insider holds 17,453 shares of the business.

Carruthers Wendy sold 11,671 shares of BSX for $621,359 on Jun 15. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 72,847 shares after completing the transaction at $53.24 per share. On May 16, another insider, Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, who serves as the EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology of the company, sold 63,339 shares for $53.60 each. As a result, the insider received 3,394,856 and left with 213,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 75.42B and an Enterprise Value of 84.22B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $54.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSX traded on average about 8.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 16.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $14.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.