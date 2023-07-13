Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) was $46.20 for the day, up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $45.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807466 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Boerman Manja sold 1,446 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 72,098 led to the insider holds 14,414 shares of the business.

Gargiulo Mario sold 678 shares of CTLT for $33,805 on May 01. The SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe now owns 5,676 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 643 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 31,738 and left with 16,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 8.33B and an Enterprise Value of 12.94B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 398.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 94.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTLT is 1.22, which has changed by -5,389.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.70.

Shares Statistics:

CTLT traded an average of 5.47M shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 6.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.75M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.