CBL International Limited (BANL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $4.99 in the prior trading day, CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) closed at $2.80, down -43.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7517316 shares were traded. BANL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BANL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANL now has a Market Capitalization of 124.75M and an Enterprise Value of 120.07M. As of this moment, CBL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANL has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0165, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3377.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 298.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 980.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.82M. Shares short for BANL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 53.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 40.95k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.