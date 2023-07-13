Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CELH

After finishing at $145.79 in the prior trading day, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $149.84, up 2.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092543 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 350,976 shares for $142.46 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,041 led to the insider holds 7,980,323 shares of the business.

Levy Caroline S sold 2,200 shares of CELH for $295,922 on May 18. The Director now owns 17,605 shares after completing the transaction at $134.51 per share. On May 10, another insider, Milmoe William H., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $122.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,440,600 and left with 29,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.51B and an Enterprise Value of 11.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 141.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -101.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $153.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 848.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 11.81M, compared to 10.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.38% and a Short% of Float of 37.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $274.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.7M to a low estimate of $260.04M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.02M, an estimated increase of 78.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.49M, an increase of 86.10% over than the figure of $78.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 69.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.