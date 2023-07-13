Chubb Limited (CB) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) closed at $190.28 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $192.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2024170 shares were traded. CB stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $192.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Shasta Theodore sold 1,000 shares for $189.73 per share. The transaction valued at 189,730 led to the insider holds 14,488 shares of the business.

Keogh John W sold 23,871 shares of CB for $5,064,949 on Feb 28. The President & COO now owns 272,062 shares after completing the transaction at $212.18 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lupica John J, who serves as the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of the company, sold 7,949 shares for $222.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,764,678 and left with 123,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CB now has a Market Capitalization of 78.81B and an Enterprise Value of 93.90B. As of this moment, Chubb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CB has reached a high of $231.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 194.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CB traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 414.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.20M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CB is 3.44, which was 3.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 26.20% for CB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.79 and a low estimate of $4.05, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.27, with high estimates of $5.1 and low estimates of $3.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.25 and $17.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.06. EPS for the following year is $20.18, with 22 analysts recommending between $21.35 and $18.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.17B to a low estimate of $10.39B. As of the current estimate, Chubb Limited’s year-ago sales were $9.73B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.46B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.25B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.11B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.11B and the low estimate is $42.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.