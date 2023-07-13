Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was $50.74 for the day, down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $52.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26015274 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Martinez Maria sold 10,000 shares for $50.88 per share. The transaction valued at 508,798 led to the insider holds 414,033 shares of the business.

Herren Richard Scott sold 2,579 shares of CSCO for $130,626 on Jun 22. The EVP and CFO now owns 281,493 shares after completing the transaction at $50.65 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MCGEARY RODERICK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $50.96 each. As a result, the insider received 509,628 and left with 103,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 206.77B and an Enterprise Value of 191.87B. As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $52.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.74.

Shares Statistics:

CSCO traded an average of 18.75M shares per day over the past three months and 15.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.94M with a Short Ratio of 57.94M, compared to 50.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, CSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 54.40% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.93B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.1B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.61B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.02B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.46B and the low estimate is $57.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.