CMA (Comerica Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) closed the day trading at $47.57 up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $46.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4350197 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares for $72.70 per share. The transaction valued at 26,316 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

McKinney Cassandra M. sold 3,262 shares of CMA for $237,358 on Jan 27. The EVP now owns 6,825 shares after completing the transaction at $72.76 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bridges Wendy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 320,495 and left with 12,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.26B. As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMA is 1.20, which has changed by -3,348.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $87.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMA traded about 4.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMA traded about 2.61M shares per day. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 8.82M, compared to 8.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Dividends & Splits

CMA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 2.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $6.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.7. EPS for the following year is $6.82, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $902.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $911M to a low estimate of $876M. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $893.3M, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.26M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.