CME Group Inc. (CME)’s EPS estimates by 15 analysts

As of close of business last night, CME Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $181.31, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $182.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1328417 shares were traded. CME stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 309 shares for $179.77 per share. The transaction valued at 55,523 led to the insider holds 251,183 shares of the business.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 14 shares of CME for $2,448 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 2,239 shares after completing the transaction at $179.77 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 195 shares for $186.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,337 and bolstered with 250,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CME now has a Market Capitalization of 65.21B and an Enterprise Value of 66.98B. As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $204.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CME traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.10, CME has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 52.00% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.08 and $8.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.66 and $8.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, CME Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.