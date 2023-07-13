CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.47, up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $6.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2174715 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Carlson John R. bought 11,780 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 49,942 led to the insider holds 171,146 shares of the business.

Treadway Charles L. bought 56,155 shares of COMM for $249,783 on May 10. The President and CEO now owns 1,673,549 shares after completing the transaction at $4.45 per share. On May 09, another insider, Watts Claudius E. IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,775 and bolstered with 624,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 11.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 113.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMM traded 3.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.38M with a Short Ratio of 13.38M, compared to 15.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $8.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.