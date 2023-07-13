Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

The closing price of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) was $0.29 for the day, up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0068 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725968 shares were traded. LFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2993 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2662.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Miyashita Yoko sold 3,334 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010 led to the insider holds 318,247 shares of the business.

Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 2,500 shares of LFLY for $757 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 216,841 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On May 09, another insider, Miyashita Yoko, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,440 shares for $0.38 each. As a result, the insider received 924 and left with 321,581 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.54M and an Enterprise Value of 25.59M. As of this moment, Leafly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5408.

Shares Statistics:

LFLY traded an average of 310.22K shares per day over the past three months and 379.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.18M. Insiders hold about 24.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 957.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 946.32k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.55M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.05M, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.93M, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.36M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.33M and the low estimate is $47.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.