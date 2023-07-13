Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Organon & Co. (OGN)

The closing price of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) was $20.27 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $20.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2159167 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.17B and an Enterprise Value of 13.42B. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $33.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.56.

Shares Statistics:

OGN traded an average of 2.07M shares per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 6.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, OGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, Organon & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.