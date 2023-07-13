Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)

The closing price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) was $48.87 for the day, up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $48.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843251 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when SEGNER EDMUND P III sold 1,155 shares for $44.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,820 led to the insider holds 14,328 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of VTLE for $207,412 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 95,657 shares after completing the transaction at $55.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 908.83M and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $90.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.33.

Shares Statistics:

VTLE traded an average of 633.78K shares per day over the past three months and 661.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.48% and a Short% of Float of 28.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by VALE S.A. analysts.

