Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.19 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) closed at $0.19, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511817 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNXA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.68M and an Enterprise Value of 8.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2187.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 828.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 495.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.48M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 277.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 245.37k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.