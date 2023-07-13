Consensus estimate for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)’s next quarter EPS at $1.07

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed the day trading at $18.80 up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933282 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QFIN is 0.49, which has changed by 3,672.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QFIN traded about 922.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QFIN traded about 877.09k shares per day. A total of 161.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.94M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 3.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.